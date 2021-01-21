16:10 is back!

GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Silly article with a click-bait sensationalist headline, which the author quickly walks back in the actual article by admitting that 16:9 will likely remain the primary standard for the foreseeable future.

And the article is primarily about laptops. I guess vertical height using 16:9 is a problem when you are using a laptop with a 14" screen, but with a 27"+ desktop LCD, not so much...

I'd argue that 21:9 monitors are more popular at the moment than the oddball resolutions the author fawns over such as 3:2. Maybe I can get my crusty old 4:3 LCDs out of the closet and sell them, as tall skinny monitors are apparently starting to attract the hipster crowd?
 
V

Valnar

2[H]4U
What's in the marketplace is irrelevant, because that could easily be the opposite. So you believe, at a low resolution, that 1368x768 is superior to 1280x800? What would anyone need with that horizontal resolution at the expense of vertical?
 
M

MistaSparkul

[H]ard|Gawd
Laptops....16:10 is making no such comeback in the desktop space and most likely never will sadly.
 
