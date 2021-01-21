16:10 is back!

This is a post bordering on the Soapbox.
For those sheeple who thought 16:9 was good for computer LCD's, you were always wrong. It was never a good idea. Finally some sanity in this world.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/19/...-dell-latitude-lenovo-thinkbook-plus-legion-7
