16:10 is back!

Silly article with a click-bait sensationalist headline, which the author quickly walks back in the actual article by admitting that 16:9 will likely remain the primary standard for the foreseeable future.



And the article is primarily about laptops. I guess vertical height using 16:9 is a problem when you are using a laptop with a 14" screen, but with a 27"+ desktop LCD, not so much...



I'd argue that 21:9 monitors are more popular at the moment than the oddball resolutions the author fawns over such as 3:2. Maybe I can get my crusty old 4:3 LCDs out of the closet and sell them, as tall skinny monitors are apparently starting to attract the hipster crowd?