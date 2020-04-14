144ghz problem

I have a Viotek 35" ultrawide curved monitor, i have it connected via a dual link dvi cable, same as the secondary computer, which is seeing the 144 just fine, on this computer i do not see the 144 option in Nvidia control panel, the only way i can get it to work is create a custom resolution and add the 144, press test and it does passes, my issue is that the screen with randomly flicker and go back to 60, which is totally random, any ideas??