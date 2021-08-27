1440p monitor with best picture? (Movies, work, gaming)

I'm looking to buy a new PC monitor. It will be my only screen, so I will be using it for everything. I do a lot of web browsing, watch movies and YouTube, do some university work, and some gaming. I am not a competitive FPS gamer, I play a variety of games but mostly single player AAA games and RPGs (The Witcher, Divinity OS2, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil..)



It seems that a lot of "gaming" monitors sacrifice on picture quality in exchange for improved response times and high framerates for highly competitive games. I would prefer the opposite - a monitor with a great and impressive picture quality for watching movies and playing RPGs, even if this means slower response times. I think for my usage and the games I play, improved picture will be more noticeable than super-fast response times. I want a screen that I look at when playing games or watching movies and think wow, that looks amazing.



I am specifically looking for a 27" 1440p monitor. 144hz would be preferable as I would appreciate the smoothness and the option to play games at higher framerates. My budget is around £350 and I am based in the UK so availability here is important!



Thank you, I greatly appreciate your advice!