14 years later.

Its been 14+ years I've last visited these forums. My very first build post was this:
https://hardforum.com/threads/rig-from-the-year-2006.1056299/
Now a days I've come full circle back to AMD.
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4Ghz~
ID-COOLING AURAFLOW X 240 AIO
ASUS TUF B450-PLUS GAMING Motherboard
32GB 4X8GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200
XFX Radeon RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro 8GB
Inland Professional 500GB nvme m.2 (Boot Drive)
2x 250GB Crucial SSD (Storage/Games)
2x 4TB Seagate HDD SATA (Storage/Games) Corsair RM1000x PSU
Cooler Master Masterbox Q300L mATX Case
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Build 2004
https://hardforum.com/threads/rig-from-the-year-2006.1056299/
Now a days I've come full circle back to AMD.
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4Ghz~
ID-COOLING AURAFLOW X 240 AIO
ASUS TUF B450-PLUS GAMING Motherboard
32GB 4X8GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200
XFX Radeon RX 5500 XT Thicc II Pro 8GB
Inland Professional 500GB nvme m.2 (Boot Drive)
2x 250GB Crucial SSD (Storage/Games)
2x 4TB Seagate HDD SATA (Storage/Games) Corsair RM1000x PSU
Cooler Master Masterbox Q300L mATX Case
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Build 2004