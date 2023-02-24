13900k "low" Cinebench R23 performance

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,137
I've oced my 13900k to 5.8ghz core 1-4 and 5.6ghz core 5-8. While it's at 40k multicore performance, I'm getting a bit below 2200 in single core performance. Meanwhile stock should get a bit over 2200 and oced nearly 2300.
'm at high voltage 1.45v and it does hit about 97c (206F) in Cinebench R23 while doing multi threaded test (about 70C/160F in single), but it's not downclocking.
Any ideas why?
'm at high voltage 1.45v and it does hit about 97c (206F) in Cinebench R23 while doing multi threaded test (about 70C/160F in single), but it's not downclocking.
Any ideas why?