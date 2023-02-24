13900k "low" Cinebench R23 performance

I've oced my 13900k to 5.8ghz core 1-4 and 5.6ghz core 5-8. While it's at 40k multicore performance, I'm getting a bit below 2200 in single core performance. Meanwhile stock should get a bit over 2200 and oced nearly 2300.

'm at high voltage 1.45v and it does hit about 97c (206F) in Cinebench R23 while doing multi threaded test (about 70C/160F in single), but it's not downclocking.

Any ideas why?