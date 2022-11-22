13900k + 4090 Loop capacity

So basically I was wondering if you guys think that two 360's would be enough for a 13900k and 4090 FE. I don't plan on any crazy OC'ing, or anything like that. For the CPU I was going to limit it to the 253W TDP, and default boosting rather than let the mobo BIOS go nuts with voltage and boost duration. I still want the head room for the 4090 to be able to hit its max boost as well. Both rads would be in a Fractal Meshify 2 case. So one rad in the front drawing air in, and the other 360 at the top exhausting air out. Thanks!