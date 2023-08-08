13600K HDMI audio?

My Z690 board lost its magic smoke (another story) and I put my 13600K into a Z790 board and made sure the board had HDMI before I bought it.



This system connects to a TV & receiver. I get no VRR going through the receiver, so I run the video card's HDMI to the TV and use a DP to HDMI adapter to get sound to the receiver. The catch is that the video card always prioritizes DP over HDMI. Initial video from POST to the desktop runs through DP to the receiver. If I need to get into the UEFI, I have to change TV inputs to take the video signal from the receiver, then change it back to the direct input when I'm done.



My intent with this board was to use the HDMI out from the CPU for audio and keep video signal from the video card to the TV. With the UEFI set to use the video card as primary, that should put my video out through the video card HDMI from the time I hit the power button.



When I install the Intel Arc driver, no audio driver is installed. Intel HD audio never appears in Device Manager.



Has anybody gotten HDMI sound from their Intel iGPU while also using a discrete GPU?