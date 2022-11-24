13600 build review

Droc

Droc

Mar 20, 2007
3,371
I have not built a PC in 5 years and I admit, I have not kept up with the trends. My 8600k has served me well, but my second hand 1080 ti is showing its age and Im told upgraded to a new GPU would not be worth it due to CPU bottleneck.

This is my basic (Canadian) thoughts so far, minus a GPU as I am waiting to see how prices go into December with the new AMD cards on the way. The 6900 XT has been dropping and I have not added in fans yet as prices here in Canada are all over the place.

I know the 13600K is the chip people suggest, but with a GPU, why would anyone get the K instead of the cheaper KF?
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Jul 24, 2021
681
Solid parts like. I see nothing wrong with it. I would perhaps consider a good used GPU to squeeze the most value from your value oriented build. Unless you want brand new for warranty purposes. I went with the used 12700kf route with new ddr5 6000.
 
