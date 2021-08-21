12v wiring question

G'Day all, while not directly PC related, i was hoping someone can help...
I was wondering if it were possible for a 12v, 2.5amp power supply I purchased will be good (powerful?) enough to power a bunch (about 50) of LEDs that I have, and also could it power a couple of USB charger sockets at the same time.
I'm building a table and incorporating all of this into it.
These are the Power supply and LEDs I have...
Power Supply
https://www.jaycar.com.au/12v-dc-2-5a-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3490
LEDs
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/382536135649?var=652390173618
and this is the USB chargers I'm looking at
https://www.amazon.com.au/WYMECT-Ch...rds=usb+charger+socket&qid=1629560170&sr=8-68
Can all of this be wired up in serial from the one power supply?
Also any advice on how to wire it up would be great!
Thanks in advance
