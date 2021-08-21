12v wiring question

G'Day all, while not directly PC related, i was hoping someone can help...I was wondering if it were possible for a 12v, 2.5amp power supply I purchased will be good (powerful?) enough to power a bunch (about 50) of LEDs that I have, and also could it power a couple of USB charger sockets at the same time.I'm building a table and incorporating all of this into it.These are the Power supply and LEDs I have...Power SupplyLEDsand this is the USB chargers I'm looking atCan all of this be wired up in serial from the one power supply?Also any advice on how to wire it up would be great!Thanks in advance