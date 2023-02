I've recently come across a couple listings for a secondhand i7 12700kf for $140 and an XFX RX 6600 for $100. How well would these pair together? I'm currently running a Ryzen 5600; how noticeable of an uplift would performance be between these two CPUs? I don't really play any super-demanding AAA games, but I do play lesser demanding games along with some workstation tasks.