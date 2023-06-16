12700F underperforming 10700

jsarwar469
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2013
- Messages
- 34
So my new PC with the 12700F scored 3500 in heaven benchmark. My office pc with 10700 scored 4500...
The 12700f has a 3080
The 10700 has a 2080ti
All settings in heaven bbenchmarkqre exactly same.
Once thing I noticed in hwmonitor that the 12700f is only drawing 75 watts or so while the 10700 draws almost 130 watts
Temps on both chips stayed around 70c
Is it a bios thing ?
