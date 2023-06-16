12700F underperforming 10700

So my new PC with the 12700F scored 3500 in heaven benchmark. My office pc with 10700 scored 4500...

The 12700f has a 3080
The 10700 has a 2080ti

All settings in heaven bbenchmarkqre exactly same.

Once thing I noticed in hwmonitor that the 12700f is only drawing 75 watts or so while the 10700 draws almost 130 watts

Temps on both chips stayed around 70c

Is it a bios thing ?
 
try unlocking the power limits of the 12700f in the bios. Set it to like 160 watts. Stock power limit is 60 watts.

That said.....12th gen should still beat 10th gen in gaming, even with the wattage difference.
 
