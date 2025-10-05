12600KF -> 14600KF worth it?

having a hard time deciding and would love some opinions...



currently have a 12600KF on a MSI z690-p board. its DDR4, PSU is an 850W so plenty of headroom there. I run a custom water setup so cooling is not an issue. I have no need to do a full rebuild at this time, DDR4 outdated or not.



keep in mind that the prices are in CAD.



i see a 14600KF on sale for $219 which is pretty cheap. At the same time i'm not unhappy with my 3 year old 12600KF. i can see that there are some big gains in some areas from this upgrade and very small ones in others. Have yet to overclock the 12600, haven't found the time or need yet. but then again i could max out my current setup and run it into the ground for the next 6 years.



one question: was the issues with the 14th gen settled with BIOS updates? aware that it was due to elevated voltages, seems that it's been a long road for that. i can't find much on if it was properly fixed and put to bed. any word on how this would affect overclocking? makes me wonder if these cpu's have problems with increased voltages which is nice to do when cranking up that clock speed as we all know.



my daily usage that would tax the system is typical gaming at 1440p and lately a lot of handbrake x265 encoding. i can see there being a good uplift for handbrake, but maybe not so much for gaming?



granted i will likely upgrade the GPU one day down the road, but i'm doing fine there for now.



thanks guys.