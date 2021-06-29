11600k Overheating Help

Hiya all!



Over the last couple of days I've been trying to troubleshoot an overheating issue im having with a new build I did last month.



This is my first personal micro atx build, and I can't seem to get a handle on temps whatsoever. I've built several computers, watched enough LTT videos to do pretty much anything computer-related. Understand how negative and positive pressure work but am still at a standstill.



The build is;

Corsair 280x (this may be the problem?)

11600k

32gb 3200mhz

1080ti

RM750

MSI Core 240mm AIO (maybe this is it?)



I did all the basics, reapplied thermal paste. (it's that corsair tm30, you guys have good luck with that?) Checked that the CPU block was secure and ran prime 95. CPU got to 105 degrees before the computer turned itself off.



My second troubleshooting was thinking maybe there was air in the pump as this AIO is a weird design and has the pump in the radiator. So I switched the radiator to be an intake instead of an exhaust and put it on the front of the case instead of the top, so the pump was at the lowest point in the system. This seemed to help a little, with prime 95 running on max the system would max out at 85 degrees. For it being 11th gen and pulling 230watts at the time I was happy with that.



Yesterday, 3 days after I did that I was playing Disco Esylum (an amazing game btw) I had a good session, probably about 6 hours and the computer overheated. As soon as the computer turns back on I open HWMonitor and I'm dropping from 80 degrees back to my idle of 50-60 degrees.



At this point, I'm lost, maybe it's a bad CPU cooler; too small for this Micro ATX Case? Maybe I keep getting air stuck in there? Maybe the case is just too small in general for what I'm trying to do?



Any insight would be helpful. I'm really thinking about switching to a corsair AIO with a 280mm radiator with a traditional pump and using it as an exhaust again and seeing how it could go but would much rather get advice before I drop more money into this thing.



Thanks in advance all!