10th gen itx silliness.

honegod
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2000
- Messages
- 7,592
My main machine, a strix H270i went belly up.
I am looking at a strix Z490i to replace it.
Mainly because that is all I can find on Amazon that looks like it will do what I want.
I do NOT intend to overclock this machine and am mostly after reliability as a daily driver.
Hence Asus and Intel.
A H470i would suit but does not show as available new, a requirement in this build.
Is there a itx board for tenth gen that is famed for its reliability, available new ?
The cpu so far is a i7-10700k
