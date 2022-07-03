10th gen itx silliness.

My main machine, a strix H270i went belly up.

I am looking at a strix Z490i to replace it.

Mainly because that is all I can find on Amazon that looks like it will do what I want.

I do NOT intend to overclock this machine and am mostly after reliability as a daily driver.

Hence Asus and Intel.

A H470i would suit but does not show as available new, a requirement in this build.



Is there a itx board for tenth gen that is famed for its reliability, available new ?

The cpu so far is a i7-10700k