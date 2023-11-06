10gbe m.2 adapter gets hot.

A

applegrcoug

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
485
I got one of these m.2 10gbe adapter thingies. Why, well, because I didn't have enough regular x4 slots and PCIe lanes to handle a regular card and my capture card.

I got the thing plugged in and all, and it seems to work that is until it gets so hot it cuts in and out. The heatsink on it is just so tiny. Right now I have the capture card pulled out and a 120mm fan wedged in to blow on it and that seems to be working.

Any realistic ideas on how to keep it cool?
 

Attachments

  • 20231106_091136.jpg
    20231106_091136.jpg
    291.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231106_090909.jpg
    20231106_090909.jpg
    422 KB · Views: 0
