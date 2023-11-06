10gbe m.2 adapter gets hot.

applegrcoug
I got one of these m.2 10gbe adapter thingies. Why, well, because I didn't have enough regular x4 slots and PCIe lanes to handle a regular card and my capture card.
I got the thing plugged in and all, and it seems to work that is until it gets so hot it cuts in and out. The heatsink on it is just so tiny. Right now I have the capture card pulled out and a 120mm fan wedged in to blow on it and that seems to be working.
Any realistic ideas on how to keep it cool?
