10gb questions….

Hi guys I am new to 10gb networking.
I am wondering if and or how the following is possible:
The switches I have are 4 x 2.5 gbe , 2 x 10 gb SFP+ per switch. I do not have and will not be buying a 10gbe copper switch, they are just too costly for me currently.
My server has a 10 gb SFP+ card
Desktop/Workstation has 10 gbe installed (no option for a sfp+ card, it’s a HP Elite Mini)
Can I run a 10gbe Ethernet cat6a or cat7 cable to one of the 10gb SFP+ ports on my switch if I use the proper 10gbe adapter/transciever?
Probably a dumb question. But I truly do not know.
