10GB Network Speed Tweaking

Can anyone suggest 10GB tweaking for best media file transfer speeds between a Windows 10 Workstation and a OmniOS, Napp-it server?



I have the below:



Client

Windows 10 pro for Worksations version 20H2, 19042.746 (Asrok Phamtom Gamin X, Ryzen 9 3900X, 32GB ram)

3 x 14tb WD hdd's in Single parity storage spaces in ReFS file system (backup)

1 x PCIE Intel X540-t2 with driver version 4.1.197.0



Server

OmniOS/ Napp-it r151036 (Asrok rack EPYCD8, EPYC 7251 8 core processor, 32GB Crucial ECC Ram)

6 x 14tb WD in Raidz2

1 x PCIE Intel X540-t2 (not sure of driver version on OmniOS).



Both machines are connected via a Netgear XS708T not attached to network.



I know that Windows storage spaces parity is slow and I have been trying to re-create the storage parity via the PowerShell instead of the Windows automated GIU as this set default for Number of Columns and interleave of 256kb where I would like to change this to 32gb and haven't manages it yet, not sure whether this is even possible with Window 10 pro for workstations or only works in Windows Sever OS.



Currently I haven't changed any of the Intel x540-t2's settings, looks easy on Windows not so on OmniOS.