10900k voltages

I just built a new computer, and the motherboard (Asus ROG STRIX Z490-A) seems to do whatever the fuck it wants to do when it comes to voltages - sometimes it's 0.8v at idle, other times will juice it up to 1.65v (!!?) despite the fact that I've set specific voltages - I've tried setting a single static voltage as well as trying the adaptive voltage settings to keep things within a sane range. I've got a 5.5GHz overclock, so the CPU seems like a winner and I would prefer not to burn it up.What settings am I missing?