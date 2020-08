10900K mem oc suggestions

Hi,I read the tutorial here: https://github.com/integralfx/MemTestHelper/blob/master/DDR4 OC Guide.md I managed to get this stable (trace centering and RTL training enabled in the BIOS), but I couldn't get tFAW to be tRRDS*4Is there something more I could do?Kit is 3200C14 2x16GB paired with 10900K/Maximus Apex motherboard.