10850k/Z490 adaptive question need some help!

Hi everyone.



New overclocker here, had a question on 10850k/msi z490 unify mobo on the "adaptive" mode.



My z490 board has two modes, adaptive and adaptive + override.



My chip needs about 1.26V to get stable at 5.0GHZ all core.



I've noticed a strange quirk on setting to adaptive mode. If I put in 1.26V on the vcore in the bios settings, when rebooting the PC, the vcore in HWinfo under load sometimes shows 1.25V (which is the minimum VSID I think for 5ghz). If it shows 1.25V, typically I have to RELOAD into the bios, then it picks up the 1.26V, and then boot into Windows, and the setting sticks.



This is really strange behavior and I'm not sure why that is.



When I load into the bios from a cold boot, there's like a 50-50% chance it's either 1.26V or 1.25V. It's like only half the time it's registering the value I hardcoded into the CPU voltage bios line, the other half it's taking the minimum VSID value? This does NOT happen on "auto" or "override" with a hardcoded voltage number. Only on adaptive for some reason.



My workaround is use adaptive+offset mode and put 1.25V with an offset of .01V, this guarantees that I'll hit 1.26V under load every time I load into bios/boot into windows.



Anyone else have this problem? Or is this potentially a defective motherboard? Any help will be appreciated.