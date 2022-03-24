1080 60fps - what GPU?

New to PC gaming, first build, what GPU's should I be looking at to get 60fps at 1080? Not looking to break the bank, just want a decent first build for my son and I that can maintain 60fps. Just recently decided to build one so no parts were purchased yet but would like to go with Intel and Nvidia. I know the GPU market has been crazy but finally starting to come down a bit so between pricing and not having knowledge with all the models/specs, could use some help on which graphics cards would work and then build the rest around that. Thanks for the help.