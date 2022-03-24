1080 60fps - what GPU?

New to PC gaming, first build, what GPU's should I be looking at to get 60fps at 1080? Not looking to break the bank, just want a decent first build for my son and I that can maintain 60fps. Just recently decided to build one so no parts were purchased yet but would like to go with Intel and Nvidia. I know the GPU market has been crazy but finally starting to come down a bit so between pricing and not having knowledge with all the models/specs, could use some help on which graphics cards would work and then build the rest around that. Thanks for the help.
 
What games?
I play Escape From Tarkov, New World, Valheim and mostly random "cheaper" games from Steam. Just been enjoying playing these PC exclusive indie or whatever you would call lower tier games. Maybe some Minecraft and random Xbox games occasionally since we have the PC Game Pass, but usually stick with the Xbox console for them anyway.
 
rx 6600/rtx 3050 and up or past cards like rx580/rx5700/gtx 1070/2060s
Okay, so a 3050 would be good enough for me. I saw one last night for $379 but wasn't sure so passed on it. I was being told to look for 3060/3060ti or 3070 but they are bit more than I want to spend with the marked up prices.
 
If you want to go Intel Nvidia then check out the EVGA 3060 for 429 that has been in and out of stock form them directly today. The 3050 is 389+ at retailers so if that's the case spring for the 3060 at 429 or hold out and see if the 3050 drops closer to its supposed 250 msrp. Other choices would be a used 2060 or 2060 super if you can find one less than the 3060. Older cards like the 1070 and 1080 are good too but but I wouldn't pay more than 300 for them when you can get current gen cards for just a smidge more.
 
If you want to go Intel Nvidia then check out the EVGA 3060 for 429 that has been in and out of stock form them directly today. The 3050 is 389+ at retailers so if that's the case spring for the 3060 at 429 or hold out and see if the 3050 drops closer to its supposed 250 msrp. Other choices would be a used 2060 or 2060 super if you can find one less than the 3060. Older cards like the 1070 and 1080 are good too but but I wouldn't pay more than 300 for them when you can get current gen cards for just a smidge more.
Okay thanks.... I did see the 3060 $429 price tag on their website but didn't know if it ever comes in stock. I'll keep an eye out for that one too.

Actually, one question about that. The EVGA website has 2 3060's, one is $399. What's the difference?
 
Okay, so a 3050 would be good enough for me. I saw one last night for $379 but wasn't sure so passed on it. I was being told to look for 3060/3060ti or 3070 but they are bit more than I want to spend with the marked up prices.
a 3050 will be ok in most games, its on par or just slightly slower than a 2060, a 3060 would be better.

The EVGA website has 2 3060's, one is $399. What's the difference?
price difference is probably from a speed bump on one model.
edit: yup, 1777 vs 1882 boost speeds
 
rx 6600/rtx 3050 and up or past cards like rx580/rx5700/gtx 1070/2060s
1070 won't be a rock solid 60 at higher quality settings. 1070ti is better as you'd expect, but it too can't do 60 one hundred percent of the time at higher settings. Cyber punk 2077 with a 1070ti at 1080p ultra is upper 40s to 60, typically in the mid to low 50s.

That said, when you could find 1070Tis used for $200 it would be my choice for a 1080p card.
 
