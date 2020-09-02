10600k at 98-99c

I just installed a 10600k on a MSI Gaming Edge WiFi with a fresh install of W10. I slapped a Dark Rock Pro 4 on it and according to HWiNFO64 temps idle on the desktop are 35-36c.



I have the chip running at all-core 5GHz, AVX offset 0, 1.4v Vcore, 1.2v VCCSA, 1.2v VCCIO, ring at Auto, C-States Auto, EIST disable, Intel Turbo Boost disable, and Intel speed shift disabled.



So with all that, it’s idling on the desktop at 35-36c. Ok perfect... but when I run Cinebench R20 which arguably isn’t even stressing the CPU that much... not like Prime95... the CPU is hitting 98-99c!



When I bring down the Vcore to 1.35 temps hover around 85c according to HWiNFO64.



In the MSI LLC settings I set it to mode 4 if you’re familiar with their bios. I should add setting the mode to 4 was also with me lowering the Vcore to 1.35, so when I had the Vcore at 1.4LLC was on Auto.



Any suggestions where to start with bringing that temp down? Thanks.