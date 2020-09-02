10600k at 98-99c

I just installed a 10600k on a MSI Gaming Edge WiFi with a fresh install of W10. I slapped a Dark Rock Pro 4 on it and according to HWiNFO64 temps idle on the desktop are 35-36c.

I have the chip running at all-core 5GHz, AVX offset 0, 1.4v Vcore, 1.2v VCCSA, 1.2v VCCIO, ring at Auto, C-States Auto, EIST disable, Intel Turbo Boost disable, and Intel speed shift disabled.

So with all that, it’s idling on the desktop at 35-36c. Ok perfect... but when I run Cinebench R20 which arguably isn’t even stressing the CPU that much... not like Prime95... the CPU is hitting 98-99c!

When I bring down the Vcore to 1.35 temps hover around 85c according to HWiNFO64.

In the MSI LLC settings I set it to mode 4 if you’re familiar with their bios. I should add setting the mode to 4 was also with me lowering the Vcore to 1.35, so when I had the Vcore at 1.4LLC was on Auto.

Any suggestions where to start with bringing that temp down? Thanks.
 
1.4v is a lot of volts to push into it. You need custom WC setup to push it that hard. Try to lower your voltage til you are still stable.
 
My 3900X is getting the water treatment with a custom loop.

This 10600k I just have in my 2nd system and didn’t want to put a custom loop on, plus I had a Dark Rock Pro 4 not being used. Otherwise yes, definitely would put it under water.

I’ve managed to bring down the temps somewhat, I lowered the Vcore to 1.3, raised the LLC to Mode 3 (I guess that’s medium high in MSI terms) and R20 remps stabilize at 76-80c.

This all said, I still want to stress it using Linpack because then I’ll know if the 1.3v is still good. And under R20 vdroop is at 1.29
 
