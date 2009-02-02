I cant get my Diamond Pro 2070SB CRT monitor to run at 100Hz in windows 7 x64.
Here I uncheck the hide modes box so that 100Hz is available to select...
( the 2070SB does indeed support 100Hz at 1600x1200)
here I hit apply and OK...
then i check my monitor and it stilll says it is running at 85 Hz. darn...
so i open the properties on win7 again and see it has reset itself...
it works fine on XP on the same machine, recognized instantly.
I tried several refresh rate overriders with no success. just searching google some i saw people had similar refreshrate issues, but with vista.
hopefully there is a solution for win7? anyone ideas?
