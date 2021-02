100Hz in Windows 7?

You have to create 1600x1200@100hz mode first, looks like the Nvidia driver didn't do that, not surprising because it didn't create half the shit I use on my FW900 either (like my bread and butter 1440x900@120hz) so you will have to do it manually since the custom resolutions app in the NVCP doesn't work.



start key, type regedit, enter



go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Video



there might be a couple of folders in there with crazy names like 42cf92570-1d96 bla bla, the one with a 0000 subfolder full of entries is the current video adaptor, you can also right click in the Video folder in CurrentControlSet and search for NV_Modes and it will open the correct subfolder



find the line NV_Modes and double click on it



add 1600x1200=8064; to the line after {*}S, make sure there is a space after the S and no space after the ;



reboot, when you come back 1600x1200@100hz should be available in the Nvidia Control Panel (thats where I change resolutions and refresh rates, the windows display options thing is too clumsy, you have to go through submenus to change refresh rate)