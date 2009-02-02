100Hz in Windows 7?

donnrfl

n00bie
I cant get my Diamond Pro 2070SB CRT monitor to run at 100Hz in windows 7 x64.

Here I uncheck the hide modes box so that 100Hz is available to select...
( the 2070SB does indeed support 100Hz at 1600x1200)

here I hit apply and OK...

then i check my monitor and it stilll says it is running at 85 Hz. darn...

so i open the properties on win7 again and see it has reset itself...
it works fine on XP on the same machine, recognized instantly.

I tried several refresh rate overriders with no success. just searching google some i saw people had similar refreshrate issues, but with vista.
hopefully there is a solution for win7? anyone ideas? :mad:
 
Snowknight26

Supreme [H]ardness
Is it recognized as a Generic PnP Monitor in XP?
If not, sounds like you just need to update the device driver for it.
 
aFive

2[H]4U
You need to find a driver for your monitor. Sometimes windows is unable to find specific dirver and it installs generic stuff. While it works, it will lack functionality.

Head on out and find Vista driver for your lcd :).
 
RESTfulADI

2[H]4U
You have to create 1600x1200@100hz mode first, looks like the Nvidia driver didn't do that, not surprising because it didn't create half the shit I use on my FW900 either (like my bread and butter 1440x900@120hz) so you will have to do it manually since the custom resolutions app in the NVCP doesn't work.

start key, type regedit, enter

go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Video

there might be a couple of folders in there with crazy names like 42cf92570-1d96 bla bla, the one with a 0000 subfolder full of entries is the current video adaptor, you can also right click in the Video folder in CurrentControlSet and search for NV_Modes and it will open the correct subfolder

find the line NV_Modes and double click on it

add 1600x1200=8064; to the line after {*}S, make sure there is a space after the S and no space after the ;

reboot, when you come back 1600x1200@100hz should be available in the Nvidia Control Panel (thats where I change resolutions and refresh rates, the windows display options thing is too clumsy, you have to go through submenus to change refresh rate)
 
donnrfl

n00bie
thanks guys
ended up i had to decorate the 2070sb driver for 64bit.

running at 100Hz now :)
 
sHaDoW8185

n00b
What do you mean you decorated your driver for 64 bit? I'm having the same problem, I can't get my monitor to display refresh rates above 85 for some resolutions and 75 for others? I've even used Riva Tuner 2.24 to make my own driver based on EDID info from my monitor to no avail. Can you please share with me what you did?
 
shurcooL

[H]ard|Gawd
I'm having a similar problem too on 32-bit 7... Please elaborate on how you updated your drivers. Thanks.

Edit: 1600x1200@100Hz... Wow. *drool* What higher res does it support? Mine only does 85Hz at that res. =(

Edit 2: Holy shit, it says it supports "2,048 x 1,536 resolution at 86 Hz". That's just epic. Better than any of these lame-ass LCDs [in some regards] (sorry, I'm just a little bitter cuz LCDs have many drawbacks for gaming).

Edit 3: *continues to drool* This is just absolutely freaking amazing.

But why is it only 20" viewable on a 22" crt? My 21" has 19.8" viewable... Seems weird.
 
Last edited:
sHaDoW8185

n00b
No clue, monitors vary in width and border sizes. Sometimes to house controls, other times it makes no sense to an outside observer why they lost so much real estate. =/
 
donnrfl

n00bie
sHaDoW8185 said:
What do you mean you decorated your driver for 64 bit? I'm having the same problem, I can't get my monitor to display refresh rates above 85 for some resolutions and 75 for others? I've even used Riva Tuner 2.24 to make my own driver based on EDID info from my monitor to no avail. Can you please share with me what you did?
it was something like this http://www.microsoft.com/whdc/driver/install/64INF_reqs.mspx

but now i have installed again several times for other reasons and i am unable to get 100hz working again. i decorated the driver correctly. i tried editing the registry, im just totally tired and frustrated right now. i dont understand why it is so difficult to get 100hz working.

shiznit i tried what you posted but it did not appear to work. do you have any other advice of what i may be doing wrong?

gahhhhhhh
 
donnrfl

n00bie
ok long story short i got it working...

-i gave up trying to decorate any special drivers, im just using the standard monitor drivers that came with windows 7 7201 x64.

-i installed the nvidia 186.06 win7 64bit drivers.

-then i was able to set it up through "manage custom resolutions" in the nvidia control panel. im not sure the exact steps i went through here, i thought i tried this before and it didnt work but maybe it does now with these new drivers.

i have to say this is a massive relief. :cool:
 
lodingi

2[H]4U
I have a Diamond Pro 2060u and have the same problem as the op. I am running a Radeon 4850x2. Any suggestion on how to get the same result?
Posted via [H] Mobile Device
 
Traxx

Limp Gawd
I have a working Win/Vista7x64 driver set for the 2070SB. PM me if you need it.
 
extide

2[H]4U
Why do you care about 100Hz? I would advise you to run 75 or 85 if you must. The higher the frequency you go on analog VGA runs the more fuzzy it gets and the more interference they pick up along the way.

I always did want a DVI CRT....
 
Traxx

Limp Gawd
Evidently this thread is indexed on Google when searching for a solution. Here's the file:

http://www.sendspace.com/file/k6tblr

You have to install it the painful manual way, from Monitor->Properties->Driver, Update Driver->Browse->Let me pick. It will complain it's not digitally signed, which it isn't, but it will work anyway. Some people have told me it works, others say it doesn't do crap. Good luck!
 
magicmanred

n00b
Hey everyone.

Hoping that this 10+ year old thread still has some users that can help in this topic.
I have the Mitsubishi Diamond Pro 2070sb and am running it on multiple computers.
All of which can hit 1600x1200 @ 100 - 110hz.

However, I am not successful in achieving this in Windows 7 64bit & Windows XP 64bit.

I have tried modifying the .INF file to install in the 64bit operating systems with success, but it still does not solve the issue unfortunately.
The graphic card configuration in the system which is running both the OS's in dual-boot is a pair of ATI 5870 Eyefinity cards in Crossfire.
I am using an active mini display port to VGA adapter. I have 3 of them of different brands. All seem to produce the same results.
If anyone has any info on the adapter being the issue/limiting factor, please let me know as this will save me the headache of trying to achieve the impossible :(
It's a retro gaming machine that I hold deer to me and would love to get 1600x1200 to be running correctly at 100hz.

The odd thing is that it will not work with any resolution above 1280x1024 @ 85hz

If anyone has a known/working set of drivers for this monitor for 64bit OS, please let me know!

Any help is appreciated. <3
 
