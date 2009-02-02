100Hz in Windows 7?

Hey everyone.Hoping that this 10+ year old thread still has some users that can help in this topic.I have the Mitsubishi Diamond Pro 2070sb and am running it on multiple computers.All of which can hit 1600x1200 @ 100 - 110hz.However, I am not successful in achieving this in Windows 7 64bit & Windows XP 64bit.I have tried modifying the .INF file to install in the 64bit operating systems with success, but it still does not solve the issue unfortunately.The graphic card configuration in the system which is running both the OS's in dual-boot is a pair of ATI 5870 Eyefinity cards in Crossfire.I am using an active mini display port to VGA adapter. I have 3 of them of different brands. All seem to produce the same results.If anyone has any info on the adapter being the issue/limiting factor, please let me know as this will save me the headache of trying to achieve the impossibleIt's a retro gaming machine that I hold deer to me and would love to get 1600x1200 to be running correctly at 100hz.The odd thing is that it will not work with any resolution above 1280x1024 @ 85hzIf anyone has a known/working set of drivers for this monitor for 64bit OS, please let me know!Any help is appreciated. <3