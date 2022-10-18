1000 G6 or 1600 P+ for 4090?

I have an EVGA 1000 G6 (Seasonic) I purchased about a year ago for my 3090 build. I'm in the process of piecing together a new build for a 4090 (waiting to see 13th gen Intel; i7 max) and I picked up an EVGA 1600 P+ about 2 months ago in anticipation of these 4090 monsters needing huge power supplies. EVGA had it for $199 - 10% associate code, so $180.
After seeing the reviews, how the transient spikes are less on a 4090 than a 3090 Ti, I'm contemplating selling the 1600 P+ and just sticking with my 1000 G6. I'm thinking I can at least break-even on the sale. If I were to use the 1600 P+, I'm thinking I could get $80 tops, locally, for the 1000 G6, so about $120 out of my pocket if I keep the 1600w monster. Or, keep the 1000 G6 and I have $120 more in my pocket.
The 1600 P+ seems to not rate as well as the Super Flower based P2's, being an FSP power supply, but I'm sure it's still fine.
What would you do?
