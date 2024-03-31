$100 Nvidia CUDA card for A.I. ?

LukeTbk said:



If we talk running them, 3b weight you have Lama, if you are an amateur trying to learn, could take a while for 6GB of vram to be an issue.



You can even run Lama 13 on a 2060 with a bit of tricks:

Spoiler: github instruction

View: https://gist.github.com/rain-1/8cc12b4b334052a21af8029aa9c4fafc



Many text to voice would fit no problem, depend what one mean by want to play Meaningful, what dataset/model people are trying to create ?If we talk running them, 3b weight you have Lama, if you are an amateur trying to learn, could take a while for 6GB of vram to be an issue.You can even run Lama 13 on a 2060 with a bit of tricks:Many text to voice would fit no problem, depend what one mean by want to play Click to expand...

yes, but at what cost? at 3 tokens per second you might as well use a CPU.also, cifar-10 in resnet50 is not representative of AI workloads in 2024. the weights and activations are so small that it becomes difficult to achieve high arithmetic intensity, which is why you only see a 2x speedup with tensor cores. for comparison, V100 is something like 5x faster than P100 in Stable Diffusion 1.5, which is a huge and mostly convolutional network at its core.my real point is the OP's question is similar to "I want to play cyberpunk 2077, but I only have a $100 budget". yes, you can make it run, but the experience will be a pale imitation of actually playing the game on its target hardware and really the answer is to save up and buy a more expensive GPU.