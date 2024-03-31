$100 Nvidia CUDA card for A.I. ?

I am not a gamer. I have a decent Core-i7 desktop with 16GB RAM and PCIe-x16 slot. I want to play with A.I. but met the hard truth that my Intel UHD IGP desktop is just not up to the task. I mean calling it slow is an vastly understatement.
Are there CUDA compatible video card that I can buy for $100 (used is okay) so I can play around with some A.I. without spending days waiting?
