100 Million Point Challenge

RFGuy_KCCO
DCOTM x4
- Joined
- Sep 23, 2006
- Messages
- 886
Calling all [H]eavy crunchers from the [H]orde! Currently, phoenicis and I are at the top of the hill. Come knock us off, if you think you're able. There are enough GPU projects with steady work to easily tie us at six, at the least.
Fall is approaching (for the northern hemisphere, anyway)... Fire up those GPU's, boys and girls!
Fall is approaching (for the northern hemisphere, anyway)... Fire up those GPU's, boys and girls!
Last edited: