$100-$150 DAC/AMP Options

Looking at some budget options to drive 250-ohm DT 990 Pros, usage will be mostly gaming and TV/movies. The motherboard I'm using in my new build has some pretty crappy audio from what I can tell, ASUS TUF Gaming B550 Plus uses the Realtek S1200A codec.



A Schitt Fulla E would probably be ideal but I'm not sure I want to wait 4 to 6 weeks, current lead time, to get one direct from Schitt. Amazon doesn't have any listed at the moment. What would some other options be, FiiO E10K or K3 maybe?