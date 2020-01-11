1 loop, two PCs

Hi all, I am currently running a dual PC system with two seperate loops. I am not overly happy with the result as things are cluttered and not as clean as I would like. It was tough to fit two seperate reservoirs and pumps along with two power supplies and all the wiring. It was also my first time using hard tubing and my bends were not great. In order to clean this up I want to make it one large loop, but my dilemma is how to make the pump run when EITHER power supply is turned on. Any help would be much appreciated! {} {}