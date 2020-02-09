WTS Steam Games(Hitman and Aven Colony)

Selling two Steam keys.

Hitman - Game of the Year Ed. $60 on Steam, I'm only asking $20
hitman.PNG


Aven Colony Steam asking $30, I'm asking $15
aven.PNG


Paypal yanik333@mail.ru If you paid, post in the thread so others may know. In case of double payment, the first person gets it, and the other I will refund.

Thanks for looking.
 
