WTS: RTX 3070 ti, Corsair H115i 280mm

F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
3,732
1. Galax RTX 3070 ti. Some light mining use, been in storage now for several months, excellent condition.

$400 Shipped to lower 48. +Buyer pays any additional transaction fees.
DSC05096.JPGDSC05097.png




2. Corsair H115i 280mm. Very light use as well, been in storage for a year. Has different fans than stock. Intel mounting hardware included only.

$40 Shipped to lower 48.

DSC05098.JPGDSC05099.JPGDSC05100.JPGDSC05101.JPGDSC05102.JPG



----







I accept PP, Zelle, Venmo, and US P.O. money orders.


--------------------------------
SOLD...
Noctua NH-D15
CM 212 Evo x2
Corsair H150i Pro
Sennheiser HD 558
-------------------------------

Heat: http://www.heatware.com/u/83965 130-0-0
 
Last edited:
W

Waveforme

Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2006
Messages
521
Where were all these 3770k's hiding when I was looking for one ??? I was forced to get a 6700k.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,218
Yup, I ended up buying a 3770 because the K was hard to find and spendy.
 
catogtp

catogtp

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 28, 2007
Messages
1,218
Furious_Styles said:
Too bad. The K's are terrific when paired with a good HSF. I'm still using one for my PC and maybe will get a Ryzen upgrade later this year. But even @ 1440p I have felt no pressure to upgrade.
Click to expand...
Yup. I was going to replace it just because but this was a budget used build and I am at that point where I should consider upgrading to something later rather than dump more $$ into it.
 
K

Kainzo

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2009
Messages
968
I'm interested in the 1070 but the price point is a bit out of my league. You taking offers?
 
G

gc86

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
669
Not to thread dump, but wouldn't this be the Titan X (2016 Pascal) card? IIRC, the Titan Xp is the 2017 variant which bests the 1080 Ti.

edit: I see that you're clearly marketing it as the 2016 model but calling it a Titan Xp might be a little misleading for some buyers as that naming scheme is reserved for the 2017 model.
 
X

xp3nd4bl3

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 25, 2004
Messages
2,259
Ugh, looks like the Noctua only supports memory up to 44mm and my damned TridentZ are 45mm.

Bump for ya.
 
D

Dullard

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 28, 2012
Messages
3,774
xp3nd4bl3 said:
Ugh, looks like the Noctua only supports memory up to 44mm and my damned TridentZ are 45mm.

Bump for ya.
Click to expand...

I am currently using a NH-D14 while setting up a build before going to water, the RAM is TridentZ and it clears. I keep this cooler on hand for just this purpose and have used it on several builds so far, all with TridentZ memory.
 
nicklemarr

nicklemarr

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2011
Messages
390
What mounting HW does it come with and what sort of socket repair? Just pin or more thorough?
 
5150Joker

5150Joker

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
4,569
I like how MSI has the "warranty void if removed" sticker on that screw. I guess they must not be aware that shit is illegal.

Someone should contact FTC about MSI's little stickers.

Also nice card, GLWS.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top