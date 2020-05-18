WTS: refurb Dell g5 5590 upgraded - Gaming Laptop /// Apple Macbook Pro 13in 2015

Looking to sell my gently used dell g5 5590.
upgrades:
256gb 970 Samsung Nvme
1tb 860 Samsung 2.5 SSD
16gb RAM 2x8gb -crucial ram
repasted internals with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut.
i7-9750H version
Win 10 Pro
1660ti 6gb- (NOT MAX-Q)
144hz Panel
purchased directly through dell as a refurbished unit.
WARRANTY through dell till MAY 28, 2022 - Premium Support
Asking $970 shipped
-----
$850 shipped
with Stock SSD only (256 samsung 970 or 1tb included in this price)
and 16gb ram\
Apple Macbook Pro 13in 2015
i5 model
8gb Ram
256gb SSD
this unit is in pristine condition -pictures to follow
missing one screw on the bottom.
It has had a moshi palm rest protector since day one.
includes mag safe adapter
asking $550 shipped.
