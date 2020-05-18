WTS: refurb Dell g5 5590 upgraded - Gaming Laptop /// Apple Macbook Pro 13in 2015

antok86

Looking to sell my gently used dell g5 5590.
upgrades:
256gb 970 Samsung Nvme
1tb 860 Samsung 2.5 SSD
16gb RAM 2x8gb -crucial ram
repasted internals with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut.

i7-9750H version
Win 10 Pro
1660ti 6gb- (NOT MAX-Q)
144hz Panel

purchased directly through dell as a refurbished unit.
WARRANTY through dell till MAY 28, 2022 - Premium Support

Asking $970 shipped
$850 shipped
with Stock SSD only (256 samsung 970 or 1tb included in this price)
and 16gb ram\



Apple Macbook Pro 13in 2015
i5 model
8gb Ram
256gb SSD
this unit is in pristine condition -pictures to follow
missing one screw on the bottom.
It has had a moshi palm rest protector since day one.
includes mag safe adapter
asking $550 shipped.
 

antok86

Looking to sell to get a xps 15....anybody wjth a dell discount???? Bummpp
 
antok86

Someone needs a beast if a laptop...might to to ebay
..willing to sell with stock SSD and NO ram if you want to supply your own
 
Format _C:

What is the deal with people that block the serial number (Service Tag on a Dell) and express service code? I also notice this especially with Apple products sellers. Makes me think you are selling a stolen product and/or just be shady
 
cdoublejj

yeah there may be some info iy gives up like a name of intial buyer? i know for SURE don't leave your HDD serial out there, people can use it for warranty claims and registration and stuff, then if your drives kicks it your warranty has already been used. on the upshot i once bought a broken drive from a seller who didn't blur it found it was still in warranty (barley), bought it and filed for an RMA. got an 8tb drive like $100...years ago
 
Format _C:

cdoublejj said:
yeah there may be some info iy gives up like a name of intial buyer? i know for SURE don't leave your HDD serial out there, people can use it for warranty claims and registration and stuff, then if your drives kicks it your warranty has already been used. on the upshot i once bought a broken drive from a seller who didn't blur it found it was still in warranty (barley), bought it and filed for an RMA. got an 8tb drive like $100...years ago
I was not aware that you could get the name if the original buyer. The HDD/SSD one I do know about though.
 
