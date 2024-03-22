WTS: HP X2 G8 Tablet

MrGoat
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 1,665
I have two X2 Tablets I received in trade for some work I did. These are both in excellent condition, used but very low milage. They will be shipped with clean windows 11 installs, and include both the detatchable keyboard as well as the pen.
Asking $400 shipped to the Continental U.S.
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out.
Asking $400 shipped to the Continental U.S.
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out.