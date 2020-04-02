WTB: DDR3-10600 (1333 Khz) Desktop RAM

I am trying to help a financially challenged old friend of mine upgrade the memory in his Dell Optiplex 990. He is fiscally unable to upgrade his computer at this time so I am looking for 4 GB sticks of DDR3-10600 memory. The MB takes up to four (4) sticks for up to a total of 16 GB. He asked for 8 GB (2X4GB) but also asked to see if 16 GB (4X4GB) was affordable. If you have any old DDR3-10600 (working) memory available, please let me know what you have and for how much. My plan was to try Fleabay ... but thought I would try here first.



Please PM me if you have anything available and I Thank you ...