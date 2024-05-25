Wtb: 4tb NVMe ssd

D

Dreamerbydesign

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
6,315
Heatware: Heatware 111-0-0

Looking for a 4tb NVME 2280 ssd.

Can be a Gen 3 x4 if the price is right, or Gen 4x4.

Looking to spend $150 max depending on model.

Can be used. This is going into a low performance test rig that needs bulk storage. I would go the sata route but my board takes a NVMe and I do have the supporting network hardware to utilize some increase speeds.

Please PM me if you have something.
 
