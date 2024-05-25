Wtb: 4tb NVMe ssd

Dreamerbydesign
Looking for a 4tb NVME 2280 ssd.
Can be a Gen 3 x4 if the price is right, or Gen 4x4.
Looking to spend $150 max depending on model.
Can be used. This is going into a low performance test rig that needs bulk storage. I would go the sata route but my board takes a NVMe and I do have the supporting network hardware to utilize some increase speeds.
Please PM me if you have something.
