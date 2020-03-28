WTB: 2080/2070 Super. WTT: 8700K & MSI Z370 Gaming M5 for comparable Ryzen CPU/Motherboard

viivo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,609
Looking for a 2080 or 2070 Super. Have a 5700 XT with Morpheus II cooler for partial trade if desired. Send me your price.
Also have a retail 8700K and MSI Z370 Gaming M5 motherboard for trade. Only looking for a comparable AMD setup. Cash can be added to square any deal. Can also include the currently installed 32GB(4x8) C16 3200 RAM if needed. Hynix CJR, does C16 3600 like it's the default speed. Memory itself is V-Color Skywalker RGB, chrome.
Here's a very obscured shot of the motherboard and the 8700K retail box.
Also have a retail 8700K and MSI Z370 Gaming M5 motherboard for trade. Only looking for a comparable AMD setup. Cash can be added to square any deal. Can also include the currently installed 32GB(4x8) C16 3200 RAM if needed. Hynix CJR, does C16 3600 like it's the default speed. Memory itself is V-Color Skywalker RGB, chrome.
Here's a very obscured shot of the motherboard and the 8700K retail box.
Last edited: