FS: RX 7900XT, PS5, Server, Hard Drives, RAM, Xbox Wireless Headset, Etc..

Have a few things I’m looking to let go



First up is a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. This is the standard version not slim. Includes HDMI Cable, Power Cable, MSI 1TB SSD w/Heatsink, DualShock Controller, Dual Charging Station and Original Box. Asking $350





Sapphire RX 7900XT Pulse. I’ve had this GPU about 2 months now and has served me well but have to let it go for now. Asking $625





SUPERMICRO SYS-6016T-NTRF X8DTU-F 1U 4x3.5" bay Server that has 2x Xeon X5650, 48GB RAM, Intel Dual Port Gigabit NIC Card. This bad boy has served me well but I have to downgrade so sadly I must let it go. I would prefer a local sale as this thing is very very heavy but I am willing to ship. Does include Hard drive bays but no Hard drives. Asking $150







Next up is some hard drives that were pulled from my server. Drives work 100% and will be wiped.



2x Seagate Barracuda Black 6TB SATA 6GB - $45 each



1x Seagate Barracuda 1TB - $25



Kingston (2x4GB) DDR4 2666MHz Sodium Laptop RAM - $25





