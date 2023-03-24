FS: RTX 3050, Ryzen 3600 mobo + RAM combo

Halon
I have the following up for grabs:
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3050: 8GB of moderately performant fury. Lightly used for around a month - the warranty has not been registered yet, and that paperwork will be included with the card. Features a nice quiet cooler, two fans, and better raytracing than an RX 6600. Can be yours for $220 shipped. I’ll include the sales receipt from Micro Center in an email, too.
Ryzen 5 3600 combo - This CPU has soldiered along without issue in a Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi microATX board, with 16GB G.Skill DDR4-3200 in a dual channel configuration. Comes with I/O shield and wireless antennae - combo can be yours for $160 shipped.
I have good Heat under FreonTrip. Let me know if you have questions, and thank you for looking.
