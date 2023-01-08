FS: Power Color Red Devil 7900 XTX LTD or Nvidia 4090 Founder's Edition

Posting both cards for sale. I will keep whichever does not sell. Not looking for any trades.



Prices are PayPal Friends & Family. If you do Goods & Services, add 4.5%.



Power Color Red Devil 7900 XTX

purchased from Newegg on release day. It's in my rig now. Fantastic card.



This one is 7XX of 1500

Runs very cool. I run it at 1120mv with a custom fan curve and it matches my previous 4090 in Warzone 2 bench at 4k.

Card looks very cool - much neater than my phone camera can grab while it's lit up in the case.

$1360.00



Nvidia 4090 Founder's Edition

purchased from Best Buy

New in sealed box



$1885.00



These are both large boxes are going to cost a lot to ship between size, signature required and insurance.



No offers please. If they don't move, I will keep both. Back out shipping and you can see there is not a lot of profit here. A bit to cover my time to package and ship and the effort it took to get my hands on two rare cards.



Price includes shipping in the CONUS via UPS. I won't ship to PO boxes or forwarding services.



You can see my extensive feedback on heatware.com, ebay, head-fi, reddit - all under the same user name with well over 300 positive transactions.



Let me know if you have any questions.