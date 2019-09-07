FS: PCs, CPUs, Memory, SSD, and more!

Intel i5-8400 Brand new in retail box
For sale for $170
Intel i5-8600 Brand new in retail box
For sale for $190
Jetway Industrial JBC38AF542AA PC with 16GB G.Skill DDR3L, 256GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, Intel 7260 WiFi, 1TB Hard drive
Barelly used, in fully working condition
For sale for $550 retails for $860
Intel NUC7i5BNK with 16GB(8x2) Crucial DDR4, and Intel 760P 256GB NVMe SSD
Barely used
For sale for $350
IOGear 4-port HDMI KVM Switch (includes 4 USB Cables, and 4 HDMI cables)
for sale for $90
Jetway NF594-Q170, Intel Q170 chipset Industrial motherboard, with Intel i5-7600k combo
Barely used
for sale for $200
Jetway JNF9J-Q87 Industrial Motherboard - brand new
For sale for $90
KingSpec 1.8 ZIF 128GB SSD
for sale for $40
Silex Dual USB Device Server - Transforms USB devices into network device
For sale for $30
