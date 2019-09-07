FS: PCs, CPUs, Memory, SSD, and more!

Intel i5-8400 Brand new in retail box
For sale for $170

Intel i5-8600 Brand new in retail box
For sale for $190

Jetway Industrial JBC38AF542AA PC with 16GB G.Skill DDR3L, 256GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, Intel 7260 WiFi, 1TB Hard drive
Barelly used, in fully working condition

For sale for $550 retails for $860
JBC38AF542AA-front.jpg

jbc38af542-rear.jpg




Intel NUC7i5BNK with 16GB(8x2) Crucial DDR4, and Intel 760P 256GB NVMe SSD
Barely used

For sale for $350
ofydlv.jpg



IOGear 4-port HDMI KVM Switch (includes 4 USB Cables, and 4 HDMI cables)

for sale for $90
fSCOwEA.jpg




Jetway NF594-Q170, Intel Q170 chipset Industrial motherboard, with Intel i5-7600k combo
Barely used

for sale for $200
34eat5f.jpg


Jetway JNF9J-Q87 Industrial Motherboard - brand new

For sale for $90
v5vp60.jpg



KingSpec 1.8 ZIF 128GB SSD

for sale for $40
2gseq3b.jpg



Silex Dual USB Device Server - Transforms USB devices into network device

For sale for $30
htzig9.jpg
 
