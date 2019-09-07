FS: PCs, CPUs, Memory, SSD, and more!

Intel NUC7i5BNK with 16GB(8x2) Crucial DDR4, and Intel 760P 256GB NVMe SSD

Barely used



For sale for $350

IOGear 4-port HDMI KVM Switch (includes 4 USB Cables, and 4 HDMI cables)



for sale for $90

Jetway NF594-Q170, Intel Q170 chipset Industrial motherboard, with Intel i5-7600k combo

Barely used



for sale for $200

Jetway JNF9J-Q87 Industrial Motherboard - brand new



For sale for $90

KingSpec 1.8 ZIF 128GB SSD



for sale for $40

Silex Dual USB Device Server - Transforms USB devices into network device



For sale for $30

Intel i5-8400 Brand new in retail boxFor sale for $170Intel i5-8600 Brand new in retail boxFor sale for $190Jetway Industrial JBC38AF542AA PC with 16GB G.Skill DDR3L, 256GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD, Intel 7260 WiFi, 1TB Hard driveBarelly used, in fully working conditionretails for $860