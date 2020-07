FS: PC Parts: i5 6500, 16GB DDR4, Samsung 840 EVO 500GB SSD, and more

Crucial 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 RAM - 2133, CL15

- $55

Samsung 840 EVO 500GB SSD

- $65

HDPlex 160 DC-ATX PSU

- $45

ASRock Fatality Z170 Gaming-ITX

I have several PC parts for sale. All prices are(USPS Flat Rate when possible). All parts are in working order.More pictures or details are available on request.3.2 GHz (3.6 boost), 4 Core/Thread CPU, 65W TDP. Includes unused stock heatsink/fan. Used about 4.5 years.Used about 4.5 years.Used about 5 years, total 10.3TB written.Direct-plug, 160W DC-DC PSU, accepts 16-24V from a suitable AC-DC converter with a 7.4*5.0 mm DC plug. Includes 4+4 pin CPU cable and 4x SATA cable, but missing the 6+2 pin PCIE cable. Used about 4.5 years.Paypal preferredUPS/USPS/FedEx Ground shipping - Cont. US onlyEbay - grandy435 Heat - drown babies PM me or reply here for more, or bigger pics, or any other details you need