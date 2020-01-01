FS: NVIDIA briefcase (press promo item) from GeForce 6 series launch, with 6800 AGP video card

Payment via Google Pay or Apple Pay Cash ONLY.



This is a (near as I can tell) extremely rare pelican-type case that was provided to press in 2004. The shell is metal, maybe aluminum? And there's an NVIDIA logo printed on it. It's got packing material on the inside. The handle is both hard and rubberized plastic. There's a combination-type lock on it. Measures roughly 12x9x4 without the handle.The case comes with an NVIDIA reference GeForce 6800 AGP inside. It originally came with a 6800 Ultra reference board but I no longer have that card - it was either sent back to IGN or NVIDIA back in 2004 or lost to the sands of time. /shrug.This reference 6800 card worked last time I plugged it in, probably a decade ago. But I don't have anything with AGP to test it out these days, and even if I did, I don't have any monitors I can connect a DVI or VGA cable... although I guess if I still had a system with an AGP port lying around I'd probably have an old monitor too. Hmm.Anyways.I've got some bills to pay and I thought maybe some collector out there would be interested. My terms:---------------For those wondering, I received both the case and GPU from NVIDIA about 15 years ago, when I was still writing reviews:I have no idea how many are in existence. I know Guru 3D got one with their 6800 Ultra:So did Tweaktown:And NordicHardware:Hartware.de:I'm sure more sites got them, but 15 years ago, it's not like there were a lot of sites doing high end GPU reviews. Maybe a hundred? Maybe less?