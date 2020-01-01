FS: NVIDIA briefcase (press promo item) from GeForce 6 series launch, with 6800 AGP video card

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by deruberhanyok, Jul 17, 2019.

  1. Jul 17, 2019 #1
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    This is a (near as I can tell) extremely rare pelican-type case that was provided to press in 2004. The shell is metal, maybe aluminum? And there's an NVIDIA logo printed on it. It's got packing material on the inside. The handle is both hard and rubberized plastic. There's a combination-type lock on it. Measures roughly 12x9x4 without the handle.

    The case comes with an NVIDIA reference GeForce 6800 AGP inside. It originally came with a 6800 Ultra reference board but I no longer have that card - it was either sent back to IGN or NVIDIA back in 2004 or lost to the sands of time. /shrug.

    This reference 6800 card worked last time I plugged it in, probably a decade ago. But I don't have anything with AGP to test it out these days, and even if I did, I don't have any monitors I can connect a DVI or VGA cable... although I guess if I still had a system with an AGP port lying around I'd probably have an old monitor too. Hmm.

    Anyways.

    I've got some bills to pay and I thought maybe some collector out there would be interested. My terms:

    Payment via Google Pay or Apple Pay Cash ONLY.

    NO PAYPAL. NO REFUNDS.

    My asking price is USD $2004, shipped worldwide. You must have good heatware feedback. (here's mine)

    Send PM if interested.

    ---------------

    For those wondering, I received both the case and GPU from NVIDIA about 15 years ago, when I was still writing reviews:

    https://www.ign.com/articles/2004/04/15/nvidia-geforce-6800-ultra-reference-board-preview
    https://www.ign.com/articles/2004/07/01/nvidia-geforce-6800-benchmarks

    I have no idea how many are in existence. I know Guru 3D got one with their 6800 Ultra:

    https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/geforce-6800-ultra-preview,9.html

    So did Tweaktown:

    https://www.tweaktown.com/articles/..._pro_vs_nvidia_geforce_6800_ultra/index3.html

    And NordicHardware:

    https://www.nordichardware.se/test/graphics/geforce-6800-ultra.html

    Hartware.de:

    https://www.hartware.de/2004/05/26/geforce-6800-ultra-vs-radeon-x800-xt-pe/9/

    I'm sure more sites got them, but 15 years ago, it's not like there were a lot of sites doing high end GPU reviews. Maybe a hundred? Maybe less?
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Aug 29, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Jul 17, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Jul 17, 2019
    #1
    Tweak155 and SamirD like this.
  2. Jul 17, 2019 #2
    rgMekanic

    rgMekanic [H]ard|News

    Messages:
    4,035
    Joined:
    May 13, 2013
    rgMekanic, Jul 17, 2019
    rgMekanic, Jul 17, 2019
    #2
    erek, SPARTAN VI, MavericK and 3 others like this.
  3. Jul 29, 2019 #3
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    bump
     
    deruberhanyok, Jul 29, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Jul 29, 2019
    #3
  4. Aug 13, 2019 #4
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    bump
     
    deruberhanyok, Aug 13, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Aug 13, 2019
    #4
  5. Aug 29, 2019 #5
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    bump
     
    deruberhanyok, Aug 29, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Aug 29, 2019
    #5
  6. Sep 13, 2019 #6
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,951
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Is this briefcase still available?
     
    erek, Sep 13, 2019
    erek, Sep 13, 2019
    #6
  7. Sep 13, 2019 #7
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    erek yes it is.
     
    deruberhanyok, Sep 13, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Sep 13, 2019
    #7
  8. Sep 29, 2019 #8
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,951
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    what about just selling the briefcase? i'd like to find a reference Ultra that belongs in it
     
    erek, Sep 29, 2019
    erek, Sep 29, 2019
    #8
    SamirD and Emission like this.
  9. Sep 29, 2019 #9
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    erek I could do that, sure. Hit me up over PM if you want to talk more.
     
    deruberhanyok, Sep 29, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Sep 29, 2019
    #9
    SamirD likes this.
  10. Dec 8, 2019 #10
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,951
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005

    Hmm, any more thoughts on the value of the briefcase itself?
     
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    erek, Dec 8, 2019
    #10
    SamirD likes this.
  11. Dec 9, 2019 #11
    deruberhanyok

    deruberhanyok [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,408
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2004
    I didn’t think the card was worth much at all, so my price as listed is really for extremely rare case with a free video card that may or may not work.

    if you think it’s worth less, please pm me an offer. But I’ve no real way to gauge value. I might just put it up on eBay for a few thousand more and see if there’s any high roller collectors that want it. You never know.
     
    deruberhanyok, Dec 9, 2019
    deruberhanyok, Dec 9, 2019
    #11
    SamirD and amittalkin like this.
  12. Dec 9, 2019 #12
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,951
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Hmm
     
    erek, Dec 9, 2019
    erek, Dec 9, 2019
    #12
    SamirD likes this.
  13. Jan 1, 2020 at 10:13 PM #13
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,951
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Bump
     
    erek, Jan 1, 2020 at 10:13 PM
    erek, Jan 1, 2020 at 10:13 PM
    #13