[FS] – Multiple AMD gpu’s – 5700xt, 5700, 5600xt

Selling a batch of gpu’s, great cards for budget 1080p builds. These were mining for approx 1.5-2 years up through late 2022. They’ve been offline and in storage since then. While mining, they were run inside filtered server cases which kept them nice and clean/cool.
Each card has been individually cleaned, tested, and benchmarked. They do not come with original boxes, but will be shipped inside an anti-static bag with plenty of bubble wrap.
All cards are running their stock bios. I can flash the 5700’s to 5700xt if desired. This does not unlock any additional CU’s, it just increases the power limit/draw for a 5-10% boost in performance (see the chart/benchmarks).
Prices include shipping to the con-US. Payment via Paypal F/F, Zelle, or Venmo.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
Price – Qty – Description
$135 - (1) – AMD Reference 5700xt 8gb
$125 - (5) – AMD Reference 5700 8gb
$110 - (1) – Sapphire Pulse 6gb
$110 - (3) – Sapphire Pulse BE 6gb (slightly smaller version of the regular Pulse)
$110 - (1) – MSI Gaming MX 5600xt 6gb (has brand new fans/thermal paste)
$110 - (1) – Asus Dual Evo 5600xt 6gb
