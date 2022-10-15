FS: ITX ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I, and i7 12700K

For your consideration I have;



A low usage nice ITX combo that I'm WILLING TO SELL SEPARATE!



12700K (retail box included) $275 shipped



ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I $350 shipped



Great little combo.



Processor was never overclocked and kept under a custom water cooling loop since day one. Items are in excellent condition.



I’m asking $600 shipped via FedEx for the combo.



All retail box, packaging, and accessories comes with the mobo. CPU will be already installed.



I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.



I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration