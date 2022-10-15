FS: ITX ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I, and i7 12700K

G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,777
For your consideration I have;

A low usage nice ITX combo that I'm WILLING TO SELL SEPARATE!

12700K (retail box included) $275 shipped

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I $350 shipped

Great little combo.

Processor was never overclocked and kept under a custom water cooling loop since day one. Items are in excellent condition.

I’m asking $600 shipped via FedEx for the combo.

All retail box, packaging, and accessories comes with the mobo. CPU will be already installed.

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration
 

Attachments

  • F597AC72-4E20-4FC6-A405-D732BF4C8627.jpeg
    F597AC72-4E20-4FC6-A405-D732BF4C8627.jpeg
    269.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 697F3958-32D0-4DC7-A23D-1F7AEB90D888.jpeg
    697F3958-32D0-4DC7-A23D-1F7AEB90D888.jpeg
    388.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 474413F6-A804-4893-99D9-F6F907DDA8B1.jpeg
    474413F6-A804-4893-99D9-F6F907DDA8B1.jpeg
    402.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
