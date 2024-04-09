FS: Intel 8C/16T Coffee Lake "mobile" CPU + Z370 motherboard combo, MSI RTX 3080 10GB & waterblock, AM4/AMD water block

SolidBladez
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2008
- Messages
- 6,314
Local: 80130
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/
Item
Description
Price
Pictures
|Intel CFL QQLS ES CPU + ASUS ROG MAXIMUS X CODE
|I modded the motherboard so it supports this chip. It required disabling Intel ME and integrating CPU microcodes so the board would recognize it. The board will still work with regular desktop CPUs if you plan on swapping out this one. Included are all of the original accessories in retail packaging. I also overclocked it to 4.8GHz stable. One thing to note is that the memory controller isn't great. Don't expect more than DDR4-2600 for it to successfully POST.
|$190 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/9BbcyQx
|MSI RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10G + Bykski GPU water block
|Got this in early 2021 and it's been under custom water cooling for most of the time I've had it (used with the Bykski GPU block that I'm also selling). I did flash the vBIOS to another MSI RTX 3080 (Venus?) to allow for a higher power target but flashed it back as I felt the added heat and power weren't worth the extra frames, even with an exotic cooling solution. Runs great and includes the retention bar support in retail box.
|$380 shipped or $425 shipped with the Bykski GPU block
View: https://imgur.com/a/YfskoUY
View: https://imgur.com/a/NAIZFCI
|Bykski CPU-XPR-B-PA AMD Water Block
|Used this when I had an AM4 setup but sold those parts months ago and this has been sitting around. Only used distilled water + biocide. In decent shape, some scuff marks on the metal bracket. The RGB is 3-pin addressable. Compatible with AM4, AM3(+), AM2, FM2(+), FM1.
|$25 shipped
View: https://imgur.com/a/lsc71FE
