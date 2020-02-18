FS: i5 combo (4670k, z87, ram, noctua, hdd); AX860i

hardwareswap 4 new photos added to shared album

Built a new PC for my brother and looking to sell his old parts. Gaming PC, in use for ~ 2 years, non-smoking, pet-free home.If you're local (45140), I'll also throw in the pictured Fractal Define R4 for free.——————$210 shippedi5 4670KAsus Z87 Maximus VI Hero2x4GB Corsair Vengeance Pro 1866 C9Noctua NH-D14Western Digital Black 2.5” 500GB HDDI'd prefer to sell everything as a bundle, but if I get enough interested parties, I'll part it all out at once.——————$100 shippedAlso have a Corsair AX860i (platinum). Looking to sell it or trade for a gold or platinum rated SF600 (or equivalent quality SFX PSU)