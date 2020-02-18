FS: i5 combo (4670k, z87, ram, noctua, hdd); AX860i

N

ninjacore

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2013
Messages
612
photos.app.goo.gl

hardwareswap

4 new photos added to shared album
photos.app.goo.gl photos.app.goo.gl

Built a new PC for my brother and looking to sell his old parts. Gaming PC, in use for ~ 2 years, non-smoking, pet-free home.

If you're local (45140), I'll also throw in the pictured Fractal Define R4 for free.

——————

$210 shipped

i5 4670K
Asus Z87 Maximus VI Hero
2x4GB Corsair Vengeance Pro 1866 C9
Noctua NH-D14
Western Digital Black 2.5” 500GB HDD

I'd prefer to sell everything as a bundle, but if I get enough interested parties, I'll part it all out at once.

——————

$100 shipped

Also have a Corsair AX860i (platinum). Looking to sell it or trade for a gold or platinum rated SF600 (or equivalent quality SFX PSU)
 
