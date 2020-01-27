FS: Gigabye C246-WU4 + Xeon 2176G ES + 24GB RAM, EVGA 2080 Super XC Ultra, XSPC 360mm Radiators

Gigabyte C246-WU4 motherboard with Xeon 2176G ES and 24GB DDR4 2400 (2x4GB + 2x8GB)



The Xeon, though being an ES, identifies the chip in BIOS and CPUID as a 2176G, not the usual 0000 that ES' tend to show. Has been working as a Plex server and secondary gaming system with no issues/crashes/etc. Will hit 4.7GHz single thread and 4.3GHz all core AVX or not. Essentially an 8700k in clock speeds and in performance.



$330 shipped



EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Ultra



Purchased from EVGA B-Stock a few weeks ago and has had pretty minimal use since then. Works great and never saw temps go above 70C while being virtually inaudible.



$630 shipped



XSPC EX360 radiator - Has a few light scratches on the lower end tank (cosmetic only), otherwise works perfectly.



$45 shipped



XSPC TX360 thin radiator - Has a few bent fins, nothing that affects performance.



$45 shipped



All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.



Heat is under Captindecisive