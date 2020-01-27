FS: Gigabye C246-WU4 + Xeon 2176G ES + 24GB RAM, EVGA 2080 Super XC Ultra, XSPC 360mm Radiators

C

Captindecisive

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2017
Messages
251
Gigabyte C246-WU4 motherboard with Xeon 2176G ES and 24GB DDR4 2400 (2x4GB + 2x8GB)

The Xeon, though being an ES, identifies the chip in BIOS and CPUID as a 2176G, not the usual 0000 that ES' tend to show. Has been working as a Plex server and secondary gaming system with no issues/crashes/etc. Will hit 4.7GHz single thread and 4.3GHz all core AVX or not. Essentially an 8700k in clock speeds and in performance.

$330 shipped

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Ultra

Purchased from EVGA B-Stock a few weeks ago and has had pretty minimal use since then. Works great and never saw temps go above 70C while being virtually inaudible.

$630 shipped

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

XSPC EX360 radiator - Has a few light scratches on the lower end tank (cosmetic only), otherwise works perfectly.

$45 shipped

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

XSPC TX360 thin radiator - Has a few bent fins, nothing that affects performance.

$45 shipped

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.

Heat is under Captindecisive
 
Last edited:
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,189
5ghz on any 8700k is highly likeable w/ all cores. Mine did 5 2ghz on water delided.

Glad with your sale!
 
C

Captindecisive

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2017
Messages
251
Indeed; I know this one boots up and was able to run everything at 5GHz, but I never ran it for more than a few hours at 5GHz nor did I do any CPU stress testing, so I just want to be up front that I can't vouch for the stability.

Morning bumps.
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,209
Don't toss the i5's--I'll send you a prepaid UPS label for them to avoid them hitting the trash. :dead:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top