FS/FT: Random stuff

doubletake

Apr 27, 2013
I've got a few things laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.

-Payments via Paypal
-Prices are shipped unless listed as local only
-CONUS only
-No returns unless item is confirmed DOA, must be notified within 7 days of receiving the item. Will only do full refund with item return, NO partial refunds.
-Overclocks listed are not guaranteed.
-Local deals in Houston, TX

Heatware




○FS - Updated 6/6/20


Gskill Ripjaws 2x4GB DDR3 1600 1.5v - $30 shipped

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (2 slot) - $8 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo/Memory

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (3 slot) - $8 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo/Memory

NZXT Kraken G10 (white) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo


Pwr+ Triple monitor stand w/ elbows - $44 local
No longer run Surround, so this has to go.





○WTB/WTT - Updated 03/29/18








If you have no intention of following up, or even replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.
 
