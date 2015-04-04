FS/FT: Random stuff

Heatware

○FS - Updated 6/6/20

Gskill Ripjaws 2x4GB DDR3 1600 1.5v - $30 shipped

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (2 slot)

$8 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo/Memory

Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (3 slot) - $8 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo/Memory



NZXT Kraken G10 (white) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo

$44 local

No longer run Surround, so this has to go.

○WTB/WTT - Updated 03/29/18

If you have no intention of following up, or even replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.

I've got a few things laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.