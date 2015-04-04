FS/FT: Random stuff

doubletake
I've got a few things laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.
-Payments via Paypal
-Prices are shipped unless listed as local only
-CONUS only
-No returns unless item is confirmed DOA, must be notified within 7 days of receiving the item. Will only do full refund with item return, NO partial refunds.
-Overclocks listed are not guaranteed.
-Local deals in Houston, TX
○FS - Updated 6/6/20
Gskill Ripjaws 2x4GB DDR3 1600 1.5v - $30 shipped
Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (2 slot) - $8 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo/Memory
Nvidia GTX SLI HB bridge (3 slot) - $8 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo/Memory
NZXT Kraken G10 (white) - $10 with any CPU/GPU/Mobo
Pwr+ Triple monitor stand w/ elbows - $44 local
No longer run Surround, so this has to go.
○WTB/WTT - Updated 03/29/18
If you have no intention of following up, or even replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.
