FS/FT -$250 shipped OBO - 4 Sprint iPhones (2x i7 and 2x i6) - one 7 is still locked to Sprint.A Sprint iPhone 7 is going for around $150 on Swappa.Mine are much cheaper because ALL SOLD AS IS, so please ask all questions before purchase.Again, as is, no refunds, which is why they are cheaper.A buddy of mine just got all new phones with verizon and has these for me to try and sell or even trade.I have two iPhone Sevens, one still locked to sprint, one unlocked.I have two iPhone Sixes, both unlockedAll of them have been reset, no icloud lock, find my iphone disabled, etc…I tried out Tmobile and Verizon sims to make sure they worked and made calls with all except the locked one.One iPhone 6 has a small crack/chip upper corner of the screen; not sure how good the batteries are but was told they are original. If any one wants to swap out the glass, I can include a dead iphone 6, wont boot at all.One iPhone 7 has a bright spot on the lower left, but works fine.Here is a quick pic just to get the listing going, I can get more of any or all phones later. (disregard the iPhone 8 - already sold)PMs work, but faster responses via email. My username at gmailI was told he may be willing to trade for a larger Apple “plus sized” phone.Feel free to offer any other full or partial trades.Payment via USPS Postal Money order, paypal, or other, at my discretion.Refs: