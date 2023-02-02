FS: EVGA RTX 3080 TI FTW3 ULTRA 12GB, EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA 10GB, and EVGA 3080 Hybrid Kit

Hi everyone,



Selling a few of my EVGA 3000 series GPU’s, plus a never used EVGA 3080,3080ti, & 3090 Hybrid AIO kit. The 3080 was my gaming GPU till I got my 3080 ti. I dont really game anymore so they dont get used. I put my EVGA 2080 Super back in for now. Both GPU’s are registered and still under warranty with EVGA see below.



EVGA RTX 3080 TI warranty 1347 more days left

EVGA RTX 3080 warranty 231 more days left



Prices

EVGA RTX 3080 TI FTW3 Ultra 12GB - $650 plus shipping if outside Illinois

EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA 10GB - $550 plus shipping if outside Illinois

EVGA 3080 Hybrid Cooler Never Used - $100 plus shipping if outside Illinois



Heatware under same username DBZ33