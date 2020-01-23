FS Ducky Shine 7 keyboard

    Pegi

    UPDATE;
    Filco and Northgate sold to SamirD

    Ducky Shine 7 mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Silent Red switches, RGB, LED, complete with box, manual, and extra keycaps. Got this for hubby before Christmas but he never took a shine (sorry) to it; too complicated for his use (he prefers Logitech). Excellent condition. Asking $125 shipped.

    Older Filco mechanical keyboard that has seen little use. Had been stored away. Verified working and in great condition. Some keycaps have slightly worn-out legends, as you can see from the picture (E, T, A, S, C, M, N...all others excellent). The model number listed on the box is: FKBN104MC/EB. I think it had Cherry Blue switches but I don't remember. It is fairly loud--but satisfying--to type on. This does not have LED or backlighting. Asking $70 shipped:

    ADDED:
    Vintage Northgate Omnikey 101 keyboard. Note: While this is in great shape, it is a much older keyboard and would not be usable with today's computers as is; I've been told it would work with an adapter, but I personally don't know what sort of adapter and am presenting this as is. It's definitely a collector's item. It worked before it was stored away in the closet in its protective box, but I have no way of testing it now. The keys still feel and sound clicky, and this is a heavy, solid keyboard. Open to offers.

    Mailing from 74133, Tulsa, OK
    Can send via USPS or UPS

    Paypal, Amazon GC, money order accepted omni1.jpg
    I have 100% feedback on ebay
    Gold Trader at dvdtalk.com (pgrasso/medspeaking)
    Haven't used heatware much but am on there as pgrasso
     

    Pegi

    Weekend bump!
     
    sabrewolf732

    ygpm on keyboard
     
